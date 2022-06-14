Opinion/Letter: Turn Lee statue into art that unifies

We, the undersigned, declare our enthusiastic support for the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center’s “Swords Into Plowshares” project that aims to melt down and use the bronze from the Robert E. Lee statue to make a new art work. We think the most important aspect of this project is the engagement process where residents of Charlottesville and beyond can jointly imagine how our public spaces and public art can be more welcoming and representative of our community.
Despite the frivolous lawsuit by two plaintiffs challenging the Jefferson School’s rightful and legal ownership of the Lee statue, we are not deterred by attempts to thwart progress with dishonest history and misleading rhetoric. As of this writing, we have corresponded and met with almost seventy local organizations, non-profits, businesses, and churches to invite their input.
We, the undersigned, will continue to listen, learn, and channel the will of the people participating in this engagement process. We envision an ongoing, unfolding conversation to inform, reform, and inspire this new art work.
We invite you to visit https://sipcville.com/survey/ to make your voice heard! Join us as together we heal, hope, and march steadily into that brighter day when we will all join hands and sing with open hearts and clear eyes: “Free at last! Free at last! Thank God Almighty, we are free at last!”
John Alexander, HoosBrave
Alan Goffinski, The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, Charlottesville Mural Project
Alex Joyner, First United Methodist Church, Charlottesville
Apostle Sarah A. Kelley Fairh, Hope and Love Int’l Healing and Deliverance Center, Inc.
Bekah Saxon
Ben Doherty
Cass Bailey, Trinity Episcopal church
Corinne Cayce, Joe Calhoun, Patrick Jackson, Nancy Kliewer, Kat Maybury, Caroline Melton, and David Singerman, Indivisible Charlottesville
Cynthia Power, Charlottesville Friends Meeting
David K. Garth, PhD Charlottesville Clergy Collective
Derrick Stone
DeTeasa Brown Gathers, Descendants of Enslaved Communities at UVA
Diane Brown Townes
Dr. Alvin Edwards, Senior Pastor, Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church
Elizabeth Shillue, Beloved Community Cville
Gail Hyder Wiley, Charlottesville Gathers
Gayle Jessup White
Helice Henderson Jones, DEC-UVA
Jakia Maupin
Jessica Harris, SIP Community Ambassador
Kendall King & Morgan Ashcom, Visible Records
Kristen Chiacchia, Second Street Gallery
Kristin Szakos, former City Council member
Matthew Tennant, University Baptist Church
Michael Cheuk, Charlottesville Clergy Collective, Beloved Community Cville
Pastor Brenda Brown-Grooms, New Beginnings Christian Community
Rabbi Tom Gutherz
Rev. Dorothy Piatt-Esguerra, Westminster Presbyterian Church, Charlottesville
Rev. Dr. Eugene T Locke, Westminster Presbyterian
Rev. Dr. Linda Olson Peebles, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charlottesville
Rev. Ellen Longmoore, retired Chaplain, UVA
Rev. Jim Hassmer, retired United Methodist clergy
Rev. Robert Lewis
Rev. Sandra Wisco, ELCA, retired
Rev. Susan Steinberg, PCUSA Minister-at-Large
Richard Lord, Activists Guide
Ronald D. Wiley, Jr., Charlottesville resident
Sam Heath, Charlottesville resident
Sharon Beckman Brindley , insight Meditation Community of Charlottesville
Sri Kodakalla, Second Street Gallery
Susan Kaufman, Insight Meditation Community of Charlottesville