Opinion/Letter: Turn Lee statue into art that unifies

We, the undersigned, declare our enthusiastic support for the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center’s “Swords Into Plowshares” project that aims to melt down and use the bronze from the Robert E. Lee statue to make a new art work. We think the most important aspect of this project is the engagement process where residents of Charlottesville and beyond can jointly imagine how our public spaces and public art can be more welcoming and representative of our community.

Despite the frivolous lawsuit by two plaintiffs challenging the Jefferson School’s rightful and legal ownership of the Lee statue, we are not deterred by attempts to thwart progress with dishonest history and misleading rhetoric. As of this writing, we have corresponded and met with almost seventy local organizations, non-profits, businesses, and churches to invite their input.

We, the undersigned, will continue to listen, learn, and channel the will of the people participating in this engagement process. We envision an ongoing, unfolding conversation to inform, reform, and inspire this new art work.

We invite you to visit https://sipcville.com/survey/ to make your voice heard! Join us as together we heal, hope, and march steadily into that brighter day when we will all join hands and sing with open hearts and clear eyes: “Free at last! Free at last! Thank God Almighty, we are free at last!”

John Alexander, HoosBrave

Alan Goffinski, The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, Charlottesville Mural Project

Alex Joyner, First United Methodist Church, Charlottesville

Apostle Sarah A. Kelley Fairh, Hope and Love Int’l Healing and Deliverance Center, Inc.

Bekah Saxon

Ben Doherty

Cass Bailey, Trinity Episcopal church

Corinne Cayce, Joe Calhoun, Patrick Jackson, Nancy Kliewer, Kat Maybury, Caroline Melton, and David Singerman, Indivisible Charlottesville

Cynthia Power, Charlottesville Friends Meeting

David K. Garth, PhD Charlottesville Clergy Collective

Derrick Stone

DeTeasa Brown Gathers, Descendants of Enslaved Communities at UVA

Diane Brown Townes

Dr. Alvin Edwards, Senior Pastor, Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church

Elizabeth Shillue, Beloved Community Cville

Gail Hyder Wiley, Charlottesville Gathers

Gayle Jessup White

Helice Henderson Jones, DEC-UVA

Jakia Maupin

Jessica Harris, SIP Community Ambassador

Kendall King & Morgan Ashcom, Visible Records

Kristen Chiacchia, Second Street Gallery

Kristin Szakos, former City Council member

Matthew Tennant, University Baptist Church

Michael Cheuk, Charlottesville Clergy Collective, Beloved Community Cville

Pastor Brenda Brown-Grooms, New Beginnings Christian Community

Rabbi Tom Gutherz

Rev. Dorothy Piatt-Esguerra, Westminster Presbyterian Church, Charlottesville

Rev. Dr. Eugene T Locke, Westminster Presbyterian

Rev. Dr. Linda Olson Peebles, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charlottesville

Rev. Ellen Longmoore, retired Chaplain, UVA

Rev. Jim Hassmer, retired United Methodist clergy

Rev. Robert Lewis

Rev. Sandra Wisco, ELCA, retired

Rev. Susan Steinberg, PCUSA Minister-at-Large

Richard Lord, Activists Guide

Ronald D. Wiley, Jr., Charlottesville resident

Sam Heath, Charlottesville resident

Sharon Beckman Brindley , insight Meditation Community of Charlottesville

Sri Kodakalla, Second Street Gallery

Susan Kaufman, Insight Meditation Community of Charlottesville