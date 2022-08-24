Opinion/Letter: Trump whines about justified search

Reality check.

Following the FBI raid on August 8th of his Mar-a-Lago home, Trump and his allies are claiming he is a victim of "the weaponization of the justice system" and "political persecution."

Recall, please, that this man launched his first presidential bid with the ubiquitous slogan "lock her up." He simply wished to have his opponent imprisoned.

It was an early red flag that he was ... y'know, absolutely insane. And an aspiring tyrant.

Also, FBI Director Christopher Wray was a Trump nominee. He is a Republican.

Eric Nolan

Roanoke