Trump balances many inputs
As noted in the letter “Best follow science for our safety” (The Daily Progress, July 22), we certainly must heed the advice of experienced scientists in making decisions about our safety.
But there are other fundamental factors that must be seriously considered when making public policies that affect the nation.
An economic collapse may have short- and long-term consequences that are even worse for the population as a whole. A major hiatus in education would be devastating to our students of all ages. The emotional and psychological impacts of all these disruptions could be crippling.
Someone must make the difficult decisions regarding the roads to follow.
It is not a matter of either/or, and it is not a matter of heeding a medical expert or a demagogue.
President Trump is an expert in the development and administration of vast financial enterprises. His record in understanding and managing our extremely complex domestic and international economy has been outstanding.
A leader (hopefully not a “demagogue”) must get the best advice from experts in many fields; risks and consequences must be weighed. Then decisions must be made.
President Trump has a history of making tough decisions on a variety of different issues. He clearly loves his country and its people. Along with Dr. Anthony Fauci and other experts, he must make the critical decisions.
John Staige Davis IV
Charlottesville
