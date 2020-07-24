Transition statues respectfully

Our statues are currently being painted, pulled down, sometimes thrown into nearby waters and discarded like trash because they have incorrect historical context.

They are works of art expressed in metal at a large scale. Each is usually placed on a natural stone base architecturally designed to uphold and compliment the work of art.

Now that it seems they must be removed from public property, it is my hope that they may be carefully taken down and safely stored until they may find a new location in an outdoor museum.

Hopefully, that museum might be funded by a foundation similar to the Rockefeller Foundation, with its restoration of Williamsburg. This museum would be of several hundred acres located off a major highway and easily accessed, where our children and grandchildren can drive through to see them. Each statue would be carefully placed in the landscape and have its whole history illustrated at its base.

M. Jack Rinehart Jr.

Albemarle County{&lettersname}

