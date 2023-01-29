Opinion/Letter: Transgender children need support

From the perspective of a senior medical student who has personally cared for dozens of transgender adolescent Virginians over the past year, Senator Bryce Reeves’s bill, Children Deserve Help Not Harm Act (SB1203), is absurdly out of touch with the reality of these children and their families. I remember the eight-year-old I met coming out of the pediatric ICU after surviving a suicide attempt, the countless teenagers I’ve cared for in the hospital when they gave up on their lives, the parents whose hearts shattered in front of me seeing how real the possibility was of burying their own child. The lives of children, including transgender children, cannot be a matter of moral debate, politics, or ideologies. Children are capable of experiencing devastating hopelessness, and I’ve seen the despair - sometimes fatal - of transgender children whose identities are not supported by their community. Beyond anecdote, research has found that over half of all transgender and gender-diverse youth considered killing themselves, and one in five attempted suicide. But research also shows that affirming a child’s identity significantly reduces their suicidality, and I have had the joy of seeing children and families heal as they transition into their true selves.