Opinion/Letter: Traffic dangers not addressed

The issue confronting Greystar’s application to build 500-plus apartments along Old Ivy Road is not about density, traffic reconfiguration, or property values. It’s about only one, very important, thing: the safety of the people who depend on Old Ivy Road to get to and from work, school, and home.

For more than 30 years, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors recognized this safety issue when it passed an unusually restrictive proffer in advance of any new development of this parcel. The 1985 proffer limits density until Old Ivy Road is “improved to the satisfaction of the Board of Supervisors of Albemarle County.”

For those same 30 years, another government entity, VDOT, denied any action that would make it easier to increase traffic on Old Ivy Road until it “can be improved to a tolerable state.” As part of the Board of Supervisors deliberations in 1985, traffic engineers also weighed in against increasing traffic on Old Ivy.

As did the local news media, routinely reporting on the hazards plaguing Old Ivy, including regular backups during rush hour, accidents, and rainstorms that routinely turn the underpass into a frequent site of flash floods.

Huntington Village, the neighborhood closest to the proposed development, recently voted unanimously to oppose it until the terms of the 1985 restrictive proffer have been met. The Huntington Village board further resolved that there would be no donation of common area from Huntington Village as has been alleged by Greystar.

Greystar appears tone deaf to the safety threats faced by the current citizens who use Old Ivy Road. As does the staff report. While VDOT, the Board of Supervisors, local news media, including The Daily Progress, and the Huntington Village board have routinely and responsibly observed the dangers, the report does not say what we already know: VDOT supports safety and limiting traffic.

We are hoping to rally our fellow Albemarle County residents, as well as those who use Old Ivy Road every day, to ask the Planning Commission to disregard the staff report and deny Greystar’s proffer until VDOT presents an actual plan and the county executes such a plan to ensure safety for our shared community.

A petition of support can be found at oldivyroad.com.

Mignon Worman Tucker, President

Huntington Village Homeowners’ Association