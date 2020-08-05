Too much distance in ‘social’
In dealing with the coronavirus, I do not believe governments and, in turn, private facilities have completely thought out their policies on social distancing.
I realize the necessity of social distancing, but I think it’s having a very bad effect on people’s mental health.
The rule that people should stay six feet apart has caused many recreation activities for senior citizens and young people to be canceled.
I live in a facility for senior citizens where the community room and the television room have been closed to the residents for the past three and a half months.
I believe that the residents are mature enough to maintain a six-foot distance from each other and to continue wearing their masks.
Many recreation activities have been canceled for teenagers and children.
Human beings are social creatures. They should not be forced into confinement in their houses.
Rules can be revised so that people can interact with each other and still remain safe.
Paul Edward Long
Charlottesville
