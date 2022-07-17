Opinion/Letter: Ticket speeders in school zones

Ticket speeder in school zones

As a former classroom teacher I always read with interest articles related to our local school systems. I’ve been particularly interested in the expansion of the walking radius for Charlottesville City School students and the safety concerns related to more students walking and bicycling to school. There have been several sensible requests that will increase safety that should be implemented wherever possible: repainting crosswalks, improved signage, reduced speed limits, expanded school zones and hiring additional crossing guards. What I have not seen is the suggestion that Charlottesville police start, or increase, patrolling school zones and issuing tickets to drivers who speed through the zones during posted times.

I moved to Charlottesville 34 years ago from out of state after I left teaching for another student-related profession. It has never ceased to amaze me how area drivers seem to ignore posted school zones. It’s almost as if they don’t exist or the drivers feel no threat of getting pulled over for speeding. I can’t think of a time that I’ve seen a car pulled over by police just outside of a school zone. In the city where I was from I was always keenly aware of strict enforcement of school zones and one didn’t dare ignore the slow down zones. If they did, chances were high that they would not do it again because the zones were highly patrolled, the fine was stiff and driving records were then scarred.

If City police would prioritize enforcing posted school zone limits, this would go a long way in making at least those immediate areas safer for students walking or biking to school. Maybe school zones should be expanded to encompass the walking radius to the City schools. Regardless, not only would strict enforcement of school zones increase the safety of our students, but ticket revenue could be designated to go back toward the expense of the many safety upgrades.

Please ask that the list of urgent upgrades to school zone safety include Charlottesville making police patrolling and the enforcement of the zones a priority.

Connie Shoffner

Charlottesville