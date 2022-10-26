Opinion/Letter: Throneburg will serve constituents, not extremists

Our midterm elections are just around the corner. I urge my fellow citizens in the 5th District to vote for Josh Throneburg for Congress. Bob Good has done nothing for us. He grandstands, denies climate change is a crisis, calls the pandemic “phony,” and supports election fraud lies. He has voted against every bill during his tenure that might help his constituents, even the bills that passed with bipartisan support. Let’s give Good the boot. We don’t need or want this kind of extremist representation in our district.

Josh Throneburg has the knowledge and vision to bring our district into the twenty-first century and to meet the challenges of climate change head on, especially as it affects agriculture and our economy. The fifth district is a large, primarily rural region. It is central to most of the largest population centers of the East Coast, making us well-positioned to attract new industries, new opportunities. Josh will take on inflation and the economy, women’s rights, social injustice, education, and other issues so important to all of us. Speaking with Josh, it’s clear to me that he is ready to lead us beyond meaningless, radical rhetoric to meet the real problems of the future.