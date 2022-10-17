Opinion/Letter: Throneburg offers biblical example

In a recent critique of Rep. Bob Good's refusal to debate challenger Rev. Josh Throneburg, the writer refers to Good’s, “hypocritical praise for God and guns and his hatred of gays.”

Indeed. As a religious Christian, I have been deeply disturbed to see Rep. Good and his allies in Congress do immense damage to the Gospel with their destructive words and actions. You cannot praise God with the same mouth that continues to lie and lie and lie that the 2020 election was stolen. You cannot praise God and legislate violence toward the marginalized—including women, LGBTQ+ folks, immigrants, and the poor.

Seriously, look up Rep. Good’s voting record in the 117th Congress. He voted against contraception. He voted against baby formula. He voted against veterans. He even voted against the capitol police who defended the Capitol on January 6. This kind of extremism is anathema to the teaching and example of Jesus.

Luckily, there are Christians out there who take Jesus seriously. One of them is Rev. Josh Throneburg, who is running against Good out of a desire to unite our community around compassion and care, rather than divide it through scarcity and hate.

To my fellow Christians of good (not Good) conscience, I hope you will join me in reclaiming our beautiful faith for unconditional love and inclusion through your words, deeds, and yes, your vote.

Rosina Snow

Charlottesville