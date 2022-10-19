Opinion/Letter: Throneburg offers a helpful agenda

Josh Throneburg is the clear choice to represent Virginia's 5th district in the US Congress. Here are some of the reasons I will be sure to turn out to vote for Josh on November 8th.

1. He supports addressing the climate crisis while creating green jobs for Virginians

2. He cares about protecting our children's future, including through fighting for clean air and water, access to affordable healthcare, quality education starting in preschool, and addressing inequality

3. He believes that people should have the freedom to live their personal lives as they choose, including personal medical and reproductive decisions

4. He supports commonsense measures to reduce gun violence, while also protecting individual liberty

In contrast, incumbent Congressman Bob Good has voted against many beneficial bills, including:

1. Increasing access to mental health care.

2. Authorizing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices to lower medication costs.

3. Grants to communities for violence reduction efforts.

4. Protecting access to contraception.

5. Efforts to help communities mitigate the effects of climate change.

6. Sending more support to Ukraine.

Bob Good did not show up for a scheduled debate against Josh Throneburg. He should have to defend his positions and job performance if asked basic questions. He is probably betting that he can win re-election solely based on our gerrymandered district. Let's prove him wrong.

Vote for Josh Throneburg, for compassion and common sense.

Lillian Mezey

Charlottesville