Opinion/Letter: Threat to democracy is real

Days before the midterm elections, feverish floods of sleek commercials appeal to our emotions of fear, many campaign rallies, and what Republicans are saying are the kitchen table issues. In this atmosphere of intense tornado-like dust of emotional confusion, it is easy to ignore the important threat to our democracy.

The threat to our democracy is very real. The Republican extremists the former President nominated as candidates, who deny and tell lies about the 2020 elections results, are the biggest threat. These MAGA extremist candidates will tell you to vote for them because Democrats have caused the kitchen table problems of high inflation, crime, and an influx of illegal immigrants on the Southern border. Do you really believe the Republicans today in Congress are capable of solving any of these problems? No.

The extremist Republicans today and their MAGA supporters do not believe in elections and democracy. The Republicans tell lies, are dishonest, and peddle in conspiracy theories in the deep jungle that is the right-wing echo chamber. They have zero plans to solve high inflation, crime, and the illegal immigrants border problem. Since the Tea Party emerged in 2009, through seven years of the former President creating the cult that the Republican Party has become, the party has lost interest in legislating and governing to solve real everyday problems for Americans. They live to own the libs.

In order for our democracy to survive, vote for candidates who support democracy, know the 2020 elections results were legitimate, do not believe in conspiracy theories and political violence. Vote for candidates who know January 6 was a violent political insurrection, believe in an America of liberty, peace, unity, loving one another, integrity and honesty.

Mwizenge Tembo

Bridgewater