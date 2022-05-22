Opinion/Letter: Think about the women in your life

Regarding Sen. Tim Scott’s reaction to Sec. Janet Yellen’s opinion (May 18) on how a ban on abortion might affect the economy, I must refute his misinterpretation of her support for pro-choice.

None of her words suggested (his words) that “abortion is our first and best answer” to insure that low income families achieve economic security (though that may be why some women do seek abortions). That he would further twist her words to say she called their lives of struggle “hopeless” and that “that the U.S. would be better off if people like us [his family] didn’t exist at all” is beyond logical. As a careful reader of words, I deny that she made any such claims.

It does seem to me that this kind of prejudicial thinking qualifies as promoting misinformation into our crazy political climate.

We need to be clear. The controversy cast as pro-choice vs. pro-life misconstrues the real issue. The REAL ISSUE is about free choice vs. no choice. It is NOT ABOUT when life begins or that all abortions are criminal. It IS ABOUT women’s private rights vs. the rights of public opinion. I’m praying that the Supreme Court still stands on their rule of Roe v. Wade as they formerly did in their honorable robes.

I also urge and even plead that every voter think how this law affects the women in your life and what this law means for our already threatened democracy on other fronts.

Elizabeth Truesdale

North Garden