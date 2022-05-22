 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Opinion/Letter: Think about the women in your life

  • 0
If Roe v. Wade Falls, Women Will Travel Much Farther for Abortion Care

Regarding Sen. Tim Scott’s reaction to Sec. Janet Yellen’s opinion (May 18) on how a ban on abortion might affect the economy, I must refute his misinterpretation of her support for pro-choice.

None of her words suggested (his words) that “abortion is our first and best answer” to insure that low income families achieve economic security (though that may be why some women do seek abortions). That he would further twist her words to say she called their lives of struggle “hopeless” and that “that the U.S. would be better off if people like us [his family] didn’t exist at all” is beyond logical. As a careful reader of words, I deny that she made any such claims.

It does seem to me that this kind of prejudicial thinking qualifies as promoting misinformation into our crazy political climate.

We need to be clear. The controversy cast as pro-choice vs. pro-life misconstrues the real issue. The REAL ISSUE is about free choice vs. no choice. It is NOT ABOUT when life begins or that all abortions are criminal. It IS ABOUT women’s private rights vs. the rights of public opinion. I’m praying that the Supreme Court still stands on their rule of Roe v. Wade as they formerly did in their honorable robes.

People are also reading…

I also urge and even plead that every voter think how this law affects the women in your life and what this law means for our already threatened democracy on other fronts.

Elizabeth Truesdale

North Garden

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mattingly: Naomi Judd faced demons and angels

Mattingly: Naomi Judd faced demons and angels

Serious country music fans don’t expect perfection, she added. But there are millions of fans who view artists through a celebrity lens — period. Meanwhile, the stars are expected — in a spotlight — to face their own angels and demons. This expectation is a two-edged sword.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert