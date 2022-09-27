Opinion/Letter: Think about aesthetics when zoning changes

Chances are that if you live or work in the city, you have seen the monstrosity of a building being erected on Rose Hill Drive at the intersection of Amherst Street. It is so out of scale with the residential neighborhood over which it looms as to elicit extensive condemnation. By combining three lots the developers were permitted to build a three-story building. Actually, because of its location on a slope, the building when seen from Amherst St. is four stories high. The issue is not whether the structure conforms to code. Rather, the question arises: How could anybody be so insensitive as to violate a lovely neighborhood with such a lack of aesthetic judgment? Is it not time for the city to stand up for its residents by preventing such an atrocity in future?