Editor's Note: This letter originally was written as a Facebook post in response to the shooting death of Nicklous Pendleton on Feb. 22. The writer authorized publication in The Daily Progress.

Heartbroken. Completely and utterly. We are broken. I didn't physically give birth to Nicklous, but he was one of ours. A bonus son, chosen by our daughter. We gained an entire family when Nick joined ours. They are in so much pain. In April, he and Katy would've been together three years, and in those three years, we saw him every day (except a couple vacations they took).

Nick loved our Katy so well. He showed her love. They were far more mature than their ages. Just babies! 19 and 20. Nick was the best boyfriend, the best brother, the best son, the best grandson, the best uncle, the best friend. He showed the utmost kindness to children, and the utmost respect to the elderly. He was just all that is good.

Nick and Katy were students at PVCC; they planned to transfer next year to UVa or JMU. He was going to major in business. He would've owned a successful business one day. You just knew that. He was smart, driven, funny, and so handsome. A smile that could light up a room.

Nick wasn't a kid that ran in the streets. He stayed home, he went to school and went to work. He and Katy were joined at the hip. Sometimes we thought they were too attached lol. We couldn't have chosen a better man to love our daughter if we had hand picked him ourselves.

Our babies adored him, his little siblings adored him, especially Meena. He was loved by so many people. He and Trey had become so close over the last year.

Nick and Katy talked about everything. EVERYTHING. When they first started dating, we could hear them talking for hours in her room, broken up by giggles and outright laughter. They had big dreams. They had plans to graduate college, get married, have kids. Nick talked about what kind of father he wanted to be. I know he would've been the best.

I am so angry that all of that was stolen from him.

Katy has had so many messages with wonderful stories and memories sent to her from Nick's friends. He impacted so many people.

Nick saw the best in people, and always wanted to see people do well for themselves. He didn't get involved in drama, and he didn't like to argue. He would do for others anytime they asked.

Please pray for our Katy, who is convinced her life ended at the same time as his, even though she continues to be here with us. Please pray for his family, who are dealing with the absolute unimaginable. And pray for us as well. We loved him oh so much. We will always love him.

And to the COWARD that chose to end the life of an innocent, bright light in this world, you will be found. You will be prosecuted. Nick's life will have meaning. We will fight for that justice until it is served.

DANA CHERRY

Gordonsville

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the family. https://gofund.me/7ad4829d