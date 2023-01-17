Opinion/Letter: Synthetic cannabis needs regulation

You’ve undoubtedly seen cannabis products advertised at vape shops and convenience stores, but do you really know what’s in them?

Products sold at vape shops are technically not marijuana. Marijuana can only be legally sold in Virginia through medical dispensaries. Commercially sold cannabis products contain synthetically produced compounds derived from hemp. The most common of these chemicals is delta-8 THC, a compound similar in chemical structure to delta-9 THC, the substance from marijuana that causes a high.

While the effects of marijuana have been studied for centuries, we know very little about how synthetic cannabinoids affect the human body. Furthermore, these hemp-based products are not currently FDA regulated. Many products labeled as containing a specific amount of THC contain little or even none, while others contain many times the amount stated on the package. Overdoses have caused severe hallucinations, comas, medical emergencies requiring months of medical treatment, and car accidents.

The lack of oversight by the FDA has also allowed manufacturers to accidentally or intentionally include toxins in their products. Some edible THC products look and taste like candy. Reports of accidental ingestion by children increased by 1375% from 2017 to 2021. In May 2022, a four-year-old in Fredericksburg, Va. died from an overdose. Most stores allow customers of any age to purchase these dangerous products.

It is atrocious that our society has welcomed these products without a plan for safety. Tobacco use rates dropped only after decades of hard work, education and laws against sales to minors. Synthetic THC is just as dangerous. We need better quality control for cannabis products. Twelve states have now banned the sale of delta 8 THC, and several others regulate it. Let’s join them.

Jennifer Price

Palmyra