Opinion/Letter: Support the Farm Bill

I just returned from Washington, D.C. where I was joined by nearly 200 fellow advocates to attend Save the Children Action Network’s annual Advocacy Summit. After such a long and difficult period – especially for kids and families – it was inspiring to be surrounded by such dedicated

change-makers.

During the summit, we discussed a wide range of issues affecting the livelihoods of kids and families in the U.S. and abroad – like child hunger.

Devastatingly, 12 million children in the U.S. face hunger. And, globally, nearly 8 million children face severe malnutrition that could cost them their lives. When children are hungry, their physical, mental and developmental health – as well as their long-term well-being – is in jeopardy.

Legislation like the Farm Bill – which governs some of the most important food-related programs here in the U.S. and around the world – could help fight this hunger crisis. But time is running out.

That’s why I was excited to meet with my elected officials on Capitol Hill to discuss the Farm Bill, a piece of legislation that would make significant strides in decreasing hunger in the U.S. and abroad. Not only would it strengthen and protect Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

benefits in the U.S., but it would also strengthen international food assistance programs.

I thank Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner's offices for taking the time to discuss the Farm Bill, and again call for immediate action. Millions of lives are at stake.

Michele Lester

Waynesboro