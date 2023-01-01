Opinion/Letter: Study stuttering

Your Dec. 18 article "What causes stuttering? A speech pathologist explains the science..." presented some excellent facts about the causes of stuttering. Nowadays, most experts will agree upon the genetic and neurological factors. In 2010 scientists for the first time identified "stuttering genes" that account for about 10% of the cases of stuttering. That was a great start and more cases will likely be identified.

Stuttering runs in families for sure. The website of the Stuttering Foundation (www.StutteringHelp.org) has a section with many biographical articles on famous people who stutter. Many of these famous stutterers have family members who stutter such as Rubin "Hurricane" Carter, Sam Neill, Noel Gallagher, Emily Blunt, B.B. King, Charles Darwin. The most incredible example is that of Lewis Carroll, author of The Adventures of Alice in Wonderland. Carroll was the child of two first cousins who married each other. The couple had eleven children, nine of whom stuttered into adulthood. For Carroll, writing children's fantasy books gave him a sense of fluency that he lacked in his real life due to his stuttering.