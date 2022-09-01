Opinion/Letter: Student debt relief costs all taxpayers

Student debt relief raises all tax bills

Before passing judgment on “Student Loan Debt Forgiveness,” here is a non-convenient fact: that debt is being assumed by 143 million taxpayers versus the 8+ million students ho took out loans. That’s $2000 in additional federal debt obligation per taxpayer. That debt did not vanish. The cost may be closer to $500 billion, which would make the debt about $3500/per household. Understandable to forgive debt for those working toward undergrad degrees in health science, education, but taxpayers’ financing a degree (undergrad or grad) in Sports Marketing?

Credit for those who continued to pay off student debt during the pandemic, but clarification was issued that those who paid all or part of their student debt since March 2020 will also qualify for loan forgiveness. A refund?

What of future federally backed student debt? Will relief for future student debt be expected due to the hardship of being “saddled with debt?” And a couple making $250,000/year cannot service a student loan? My wife and I never made that much yet managed to send two children to state universities without loans. Anticipating college cost, we started 529 accounts. I had a career in the military, so contributions were often minimal, but we saved. My wife returned to work (school teacher) after our children entered high school to help with contributions.

This may be blasphemous here in Charlottesville, but what is the cost/benefit analysis in a 212% rise in public universities’ tuitions over the past 20 years. Public college tuitions/fees in the U.S. have increased roughly 1,200% since 1980. Inflation in the U.S. since 1980 is about 262%. Seems to point to raising prices at a rate far exceeding inflation. Maybe that is an area of study for the Education and the Treasury Departments instead of a student loan forgiveness (or refund) plan.

Gary Jones

Charlottesville