Opinion/Letter: Story overstated Youngkin's schools gift

The headline on the Sept. 22 story “Youngkin donates salary to schools,” is misleading. My first impression was that the current governor had donated his entire salary to Virginia schools. Actually, Mr. Youngkin gave one fourth of his salary to a non-profit which aids public schools.

Mr. Youngkin is free to donate whatever he wants to whatever group he likes, but please do not give him credit, or appear to give him credit, for something he didn’t actually do. According to Forbes Magazine (Oct. 18, 2021), Mr. Youngkin has a personal wealth of $440 million. In that light, this donation does not seem like a front-page headline. It would be like the paper reporting that I had given the equivalent a cup of coffee and a donut to a non-profit.