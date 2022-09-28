Opinion/Letter: Story offered assumptions and stereotypes

Story offered assumptions, stereotypes

We didn’t know Daquain Maurice Anderson personally, but we have things in common with him, and he was a part of our village. We are young Black men, one of us has tattoos stretching from our neck to our hands. We are fathers of Black boys. We both have pasts that include run-ins with the law. We have friends who have died from gun violence. And, we are both 10 times more likely to die from gun violence than our white neighbors. This article relied almost entirely on assumptions about tattoos and court records to tell the story of a young man’s life, and it broke our hearts. Reading it, we said to ourselves “this is how they see us, like animals.” We thought, “is this what they would say about us if we were shot to death? Is this what our children would have to read?” The decision to reference Mr. Anderson’s prior convictions was not only disrespectful to his grieving family, to us, it was racist. In Virginia, despite making up only 20% of the population, Black people make up more than half of the prison population. Defining a victim of violence by his involvement in a system that disparately impacts Black people dehumanized Mr. Anderson, and it sent a message that his life was worth less.