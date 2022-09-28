Opinion/Letter: Story offered assumptions and stereotypes

Story offered assumptions, stereotypes
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, we were getting our children ready for school when we received a series of texts about a front page news story: “Tattoos and court records give glimpse into man slain on Saturday.”
We didn’t know Daquain Maurice Anderson personally, but we have things in common with him, and he was a part of our village. We are young Black men, one of us has tattoos stretching from our neck to our hands. We are fathers of Black boys. We both have pasts that include run-ins with the law. We have friends who have died from gun violence. And, we are both 10 times more likely to die from gun violence than our white neighbors. This article relied almost entirely on assumptions about tattoos and court records to tell the story of a young man’s life, and it broke our hearts. Reading it, we said to ourselves “this is how they see us, like animals.” We thought, “is this what they would say about us if we were shot to death? Is this what our children would have to read?” The decision to reference Mr. Anderson’s prior convictions was not only disrespectful to his grieving family, to us, it was racist. In Virginia, despite making up only 20% of the population, Black people make up more than half of the prison population. Defining a victim of violence by his involvement in a system that disparately impacts Black people dehumanized Mr. Anderson, and it sent a message that his life was worth less.
We help run the Uhuru Foundation, and through our Peace in the Streets program we work every day to uplift, empower, and protect Black men. We know well the toll of gun violence. We also know how deeply divided our city is, especially since we were the epicenter of white supremacy in 2017. This article set us back. Just as this reporter should not have relied on assumptions, we cannot assume to know his intentions when he wrote this article. Regardless of his intent, the outcome was cruel. Gun violence is a serious issue, especially in under resourced communities, and we hope you will cover this crisis. Going forward, direct readers’ attention away from racist stereotypes and towards real solutions that foster health, safety, and dignity for those most impacted.
Robert Gray and Nicholas Feggans
Charlottesville