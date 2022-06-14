Opinion/Letter: Stick with greenhouse gas reduction

When I went to Westhampton School in the 50’s a rite of passage was the class trip to Jamestown. I still remember the green glass bottles being blown, foundations in various states of excavation and re-enactors in period costume. But, how much longer can this happen? The National Trust for Historic Preservation has put Jamestown on the list of endangered historic places due to the effects of climate change because “…sea level rise, storms, and recurrent flooding threaten the original Jamestown site.”

Virginia’s Hampton Roads area has both the highest rates of sea-level rise along the entire U.S. East Coast and is also home to the world’s largest naval base according to the WRI.

RGGI is the Regional Greenhouse Gas Imitative a regional effort to compel the reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by power companies to combat climate change. Over 3500 economists, the US Chamber of Commerce, the Business Roundtable and now even the American Petroleum Institute has called for a price on carbon.

According to a Yale University analysis 69% of Virginians support strict CO2 limits on coal fired power plants and 59% want their governor to do more to address global warming.

Why is Virginia planning to leave RGGI?

Clement “Kim” Tingley

Charlottesville