Opinion/Letter: State should not pay to abort deformed fetuses

State should not pay to abort deformed fetuses

The editorial of June 18, 2022, “Forcing poor women to have disabled babies is grotesquely Orwellian,” attacks Governor Youngkin for denying support for poor women to abort fetuses with birth defects. In a 2004 survey that queried why women had abortions, birth defects were never mentioned. Abortion for birth defects in this country accounts for a tiny fraction of all abortions. The majority chose abortion for concerns about being able to afford or care for a dependent, or because they were not yet ready to have a child. One deceptive strategy of the pro-abortion movement and the editorial is to use rare and tragic situations, like genetic birth effects, and emotionally manipulate listeners to justify abortions for healthy unborn babies. We believe this sounds very similar to the initial moves of the abominable Nazi eugenic program as they decided which lives were “medically and genetically unfit” and needed to be terminated through active euthanasia centers. Sadly, physicians were complicit in these eugenic and euthanasia crimes. As physicians, we believe there is a better way.

One of us has helped coordinate governmental programs in Virginia that help parents with the financial and medical strain that occur in children afflicted with genetic illnesses. And we are learning that, as in the case of certain genetic diseases such as cystic fibrosis and sickle cell disease, medical advances can dramatically change the suffering and prognosis.

We believe all human life is precious and valuable, created by a loving and caring God. But regardless of your belief system, the recent progression from first trimester abortions to full-term abortions to post-delivery euthanasia should alarm you. And euthanasia naturally moves from “choice” to “obligatory,” as the citizens of the Netherlands can well attest. Those currently living with physical and mental disabilities, the infirmed, and the elderly should beware; history tells us that proponents of eugenics will not simply stop at genetic birth defects in the unborn.

Civilizations should always be in the sole business of promoting the precious gift of life, with every person having the liberty to pursue their natural life expectancy from conception to their last breath on earth.

C. Edward Rose, MD

James A. Avery, MD