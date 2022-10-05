Opinion/Letter: Spending bill repurposes power plants

Thank you for publishing the excellent article by Dan W. Reicher, “Repurpose Old Power Plants,” on Oct. 2 describing some of the little-known benefits of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act. The $250 billion designated for the Energy Department to retrofit old energy plants into new green facilities solves many of the problems that are currently slowing us down as we attempt to mitigate climate change.

By using these funds to “retool, repower, repurpose or replace shuttered energy infrastructure” we can shortcut some of the incredibly long timelines required to initiate brand new projects at new sites. We don’t have the luxury of waiting many years, and sometimes decades before this green infrastructure replaces our fossil fuel-based energy infrastructure.

Thanks to Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner for supporting this climate initiative. I am excited to see how these specific IRA funds can be used here in Virginia to expand and fast-track our renewable energy sources.

Carla Falkenstein

Charlottesville