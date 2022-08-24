Opinion/Letter: Spending bill helps farmers

While I already knew that the Inflation Reduction Act would provide essential legislation in the fight against climate change, I was excited to read a recent article in the Progress (“How the climate deal would help farmers aid the environment,” Aug. 3) about how the act would help farmers – including those in Virginia – implement practices that are both crucial to the climate and greatly beneficial to their own land.

In our public discussions about this bill, it seems critical to highlight these benefits for our Virginia farming communities. As the article stated, the IRA would pay farmers to “improve the health of their soil, withstand extreme weather and protect their land.” In addition, the bill “will expand programs that help farmers turn their soil less, implement climate-friendly crop rotation practices and plant cover crops that aren’t for harvest but improve soil health.”

As we have seen time and again, legislation that promotes a healthy climate also promotes healthy people, a healthy economy, and healthy land. We know that a vote for the IRA is a vote for our future and our farmers. Given this, I thank Senators Warner and Kaine for supporting the IRA, and I would urge all Virginia Representatives to do the same.

Catherine Epstein

Lexington