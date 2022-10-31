Opinion/Letter: Spanberger is best choice

Abigail Spanberger is the best person to represent the 7th District. After four years of being in her district, now sadly she will no longer represent us because of the recent redistricting. However, we all need her in Congress. She is an outstanding representative for all constituents. She is a top-rated bi-partisan leader. She looks out for the needs of the people regardless of political party, locality, or financial status. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently endorsed her for the second time because she “has delivered for business owners, workers, and families.” She is also honest, forthright, and openly states her position on issues. The citizens of the new 7th District will not go wrong in voting for Abigail Spanberger.