Opinion/Letter: South had the right to secede

A Daily Progress editorial on July 23 attacking Ann McLean, Governor Younkin's new appointee to the Virginia Board of Historic Resources, criticize McLean’s stance on secession before the Civil War. She said in a radio interview that the slave-holding states had the right to secede and unite into a separate country. That argument was settled on April 9, 1865, and acknowledged soon thereafter by defeated Confederate General Robert E. Lee who in a letter to former Virginia Governor John Letcher declared that the question of states’ rights vs. those of the federal government had been decided on the battlefield.

But prior to 1865, there was a spirited debate on the topic, and for good reason. At the Treaty of Paris signing on September 3rd, 1783, establishing peace between England and the United States, each of the thirteen states was declared to be free, sovereign and independent. And while they had banded together to fight for their collective freedom, they were operating under the Articles of Confederation, ratified in 1781, which also asserted the sovereignty of each state. That document stipulated that "the Union shall be perpetual".

Having won their independence from England, and their unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, the colonists were ready to write a new Constitution for their new nation. But after spending so many years under the yoke of tyranny, many were wary of giving up their sovereignty, and during the ratification process some states even went so far as to reserve the right to change their mind.

Another reason the southern States argued the right of secession before the war is because many scholars and statesmen believed they had "acceded" to the Constitution, and if so, then nothing would seem necessary, in order to break it up, but to secede from it.

Secession is a dirty word these days and conjures up memories of Dixie, slavery, segregation, Jim Crow and George Wallace blocking the entrance to Black students at the University of Alabama. But during the antebellum period, it was supported by a surprising number of politicians, especially those aspiring to higher office. In 1848, Abraham Lincoln said "Any people anywhere being inclined and having the power, have the right to rise up, and shake off the existing government, and form a new one that suits them better."

In today's hyper-partisan political environment, a person who advocates for the concept of states’ rights is labeled a bigot or a racist. This term harkens back to the 50's and early 60's when the South fought tooth and nail to maintain a segregated society. Thankfully, the federal government stepped in and put a stop to it. But states’ rights are not always a bad thing, and it's curious to me why people in one part of the country would seek to impose their own set of values and traditions on those hundreds, even thousands of miles away. Only a few months ago, the Supreme Court declared Roe vs. Wade unconstitutional, and sent the matter back to the states and their duly elected representatives. In this case, local jurisdiction or states’ rights might be a good thing, depending on your point of view.

Jack Schewel

Lynchburg