Opinion/Letter: Some doctors oppose abortion

Given the recent editorials in the Daily Progress lambasting the recent Supreme Court decision, the following physicians thought it might be helpful to explain why we think overturning Roe v. Wade was the right decision based on science, law, international consensus, and the need to balance protections of women’s health and prenatal life.

First, the Mississippi law at issue, the Gestational Age Act1, protected unborn children and the health of their pregnant mothers based on the latest science and ultrasound technology. It protected unborn life after 15 weeks of gestational age—a point in time when babies can move and stretch, hiccup, and most likely feel pain. It reasonably permitted abortions to save the mother's life or for severe fetal abnormalities.

Second, overturning Roe v. Wade was a “win” for the Constitution. There was widespread consensus—irrespective of policy views on abortion—that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided. Legal scholars from the left and the right criticized Roe. Indeed, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg criticized Roe as a "heavy-handed judicial intervention" that wrongly halted a political process2. Surely drawing on this scholarship, the justices in the Dobb’s case made short work of the flawed idea that the Constitution somehow contains a right to abortion.

Third, the United States has long been an extreme outlier in abortion law and policy. As the chief justice noted in his concurring opinion, “only a handful of countries, among them China and North Korea, permit elective abortions after twenty weeks; the rest have coalesced around a 12–week line.”3

Fourth, we believe the Roe decision was based on an outdated, biased, and condescending view of women. The Roe majority in 1973 propagated an errant stereotype when it said motherhood consigned females to a “distressful life and future4.” It’s not headline news: women are capable of being mothers and living fulfilling lives.5 Furthermore, circumstances have changed since 1973: every state has safe-haven adoption laws, and contraception is widely available and often can be obtained free of charge.

Fifth, even in the Roe v. Wade decision, there was no unrestricted right to abortion. The Court held that “the right to abortion is not absolute and must be balanced against the government's interests in protecting women's health and prenatal life.6” We submit that by giving the power back to the states, the Supreme Court’s most recent ruling will allow individual states to wrestle with and decide the proper balance needed to protect women’s rights and prenatal life.

Finally, we realize this decision will also bring hardships for some mothers. We can best support and celebrate these mothers by facilitating adoption services for those not wanting to raise their child … and by loving, supporting, honoring, and advocating for those who raise them.

Karen D. Poehailos, MD

Ian S. MacLean, MD

Robert M. Carey, MD

Charles Gross, MD

Andy Macfarlan, MD

C. Edward Rose, MD

James A. Avery, MD