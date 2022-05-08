Opinion/Letter: Share power, reinstate employees

The Albemarle-Charlottesville Branch of the NAACP is requesting that The Montpelier Foundation honor the inclusion through parity (structural parity) as defined in the June 2021 vote by the Foundation. We believe that the June 2021 parity agreement ensures that the interests and missions of all concerned parties are adequately represented at the table.

We support the Montpelier Descendants Committee and the recently terminated employees’ contributions and pursuit of excellence by enlightening communities at large pertaining to the contributions of enslaved African descendants at Montpelier. We view their efforts as a means to encompass an enriched/truthful history of the fourth President, James Madison’s estate.

We note that the work of the Montpelier Descendants Committee and the recently terminated employees promotes constructive, and enhanced historical facts that must be shared with the communities at large, and our nation.

Most concerning to the Albemarle-Charlottesville Branch of the NAACP is the diminished capacity related to the historical representation of African American slaves at Montpelier, as well as The Montpelier Foundation’s negative involvement in the apathetic process of inclusion at Montpelier.

In conclusion, we ask that The Montpelier Foundation immediately reinstate the June 2021 parity agreement with the Descendants Committee and reinstate the terminated employees in support of Montpelier Descendants Committee’s mission.

Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP Executive Committee