Send statue into courthouse
Wise people who are against the Confederate monuments say they belong in a museum. Turn the Albemarle County Courthouse into a museum. Move Robert E. Lee over there. No need for a new parking garage, except maybe for tourists. Case closed.
David C. Rhodes
Albemarle County
