Whenever I see a statue in a park or along a street, I have always reflected on the story behind the statue. There is lately a furious hatred for many of these statues and artifacts that represent times of great conflict in our country.
I have always felt that those that the people who served either side, North or South, should be held in high regard.
I have always felt a sense of deep respect for those who served a cause. With the statues in Richmond, I always reflected on the meaning of each rendering of a soldier general who served to his fullest. Some are arranged in a way conveying that they faced the battle to the last moments. My feelings about this run deep.
The statues here in Charlottesville should be considered with honor and respected as art and as a reflection of a moment in history, and should continue to protected and kept as memorials.
Those who use symbols of the Confederacy as symbols of hate are just as wrong as those who throw paint and deface statues.
Statues are works of art, pieces of history, and memorials. Should they be taken somewhere else, it should be with honor and respect. And this should be done with due process, not in a one-sided manner.
Brent Ruffner
Charlottesville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.