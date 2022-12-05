Opinion/Letter: Schools need sustainable energy

We are well on our way towards a transition to clean energy in this country and specifically in Virginia. With U.S. schools producing annual carbon emissions that are equivalent to 18 coal fired power plants, it only makes sense that we focus on moving schools to clean energy.

Clean energy can be easily available to schools at little to no upfront cost in Virginia through power purchase agreements for solar panels on their roofs. By doing this schools will not only be reducing their carbon footprint and their contribution to climate change, and improving air quality for our children - they will be saving money. With school districts spending roughly $8 billion dollars a year on energy costs, there is a huge potential to save that money and put it towards other things like teacher salaries, counselors, and supplies for students.

So if there are so many reasons for schools to get solar panels, why don’t more schools in Virginia have them already? It should be especially easy for new construction school buildings to work solar panels into their plans and I hope to see more school districts across the Commonwealth taking advantage of this opportunity.

Lillian Mezey

Charlottesville