Opinion/Letter: School closures protected public health

The Wall Street Journal editorial is undoubtedly correct in the contention of the decrease in competency scores for elementary students in a number of parts of the country.

However, it does not address the reason for the use of on-line learning in school districts. Public health, not politics, governed the recommended response to an unknown virus (except for those states that refused to mandate closing the schools, such as Florida where politics won out).

What are the statistics on hospitalization and deaths for those areas that did not mandate closures compared to those that did? How many lives and how much money were saved by closing the schools? Experienced teachers take years to train and develop. That loss would have taken many years to overcome and affect students for years to come as well, but both teachers and students would be alive.

On-line learning curricula are a specialty that most teachers are not trained in and takes preparation. A “talking head” is not the optimum mode for teaching many subjects, but a computer allows for a variety of types of presentation that are not available in most classrooms. In fact, an 18th century teacher would see little has changed in most classrooms and instructional methods. That was part of the failure to rise to the challenge of instruction during the pandemic.

I am tired of hearing conservatives complain about restrictions that help quality of life and save lives. They say they believe all lives are important. Do they? They actually contend that only embryos need to be protected, not the health and welfare of children and adults.

Peyton Williams Jr.

Charlottesville