Opinion/Letter: Scapegoating Biden

It would seem that we elect a president so that we have someone to blame for all we see as a failure.  The economic situation has absolutely been caused by Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and the decisions of the current Supreme Court of the United States are not a creation of the current administration.   

It is more than sad. United we stand. Divided we fall.

Kerin Yates

Free Union

