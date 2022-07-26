Opinion/Letter: Runners, cyclist should obey rules of the road

Runners, cyclist should obey rules of the road

Sugar Hollow Road in Albemarle County has a stretch of 0.45 of a mile with seven curves. Some of these curves are 90 degrees and have shoulders of up to 6-8 feet with dense overgrowth. Neither runners, cyclists, nor car drivers can see around several of these curves. Additionally, many drivers speed in the middle of these curves. There have been many times that I had to go into the shoulder to avoid an accident.

Runners run correctly most the time on the left side of the road. Yet they often run two or more abreast (sometimes between five and eight). When I drive in my car east (towards Charlottesville), they expect me to go around them into the left lane. They rarely move behind each other. There have been times when I stop in front of them because they just came out of one of these curves and I cannot see what is coming from that curve from the opposite direction. It has happened more than once that a car comes from the opposite direction in one of these curves which these runners do not hear because they are always talking. Nevertheless, I get a dirty look and have been hollered at because I am in their way because I stopped in front of them to avoid an accident.

Recently, going west into Sugar Hollow, I encountered a cyclist coming straight at me on the left side of the road in one of these seven curves. I hugged the shoulder in the event a car was oncoming, and stopped in front of the cyclist. I did not want to go to the left side of the road to avoid the cyclist because I did not know what was coming from the opposite side in that curve. I threw my arms up in disbelief while the cyclist looked at me as if I was the villain and in the wrong according to traffic rules.

I have written to Anne Mallek, County Supervisor for the White Hall District, urging that VDOT put a yellow line with rumble in the middle of the road. VDOT responded to me that the road is too narrow for a yellow line with rumble, according to Virginia’s state Manual for Uniform Traffic Control Devices.

This stretch of Sugar Hollow Road, specifically, is an area waiting for a fatal accident to happen and there is a good chance that the runner or cyclist in such case will be hurt the most.

Liesbeth Laws

Albemarle County