Opinion/Letter: Rules foil background checks

Universal Background Checks? Keep your expectations low. They will not make much difference in a country awash in firearms of all descriptions. No one knows who has them. Anyone who wants a gun can get a gun, legally or illegally. We will continue to hear, almost daily, of a mass murderer who bought their gun legally, because their name wasn’t on the National Instant Background Check (NICS) database—yet. After the killing it may be added.

The FBI enters the data into the NICS database for persons disqualified from having a firearm by federal courts. States may voluntarily submit the data for their disqualified people to NICS. A background check must be run if the buyer is purchasing from a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer. (FFL). Otherwise, it is unlikely that a check will be run for an informal transfer of gun ownership.

NICS doesn’t confirm that a gun buyer is qualified to buy a gun. It is a check to see if they have been judged disqualified to buy gun AND their identification has been entered into the FBI’s NICS database. If there is no match on the database, the buyer gets the gun. If there is a match, the FBI has 3 days to confirm that the buyer is the person on the database. If they can’t confirm the match in 3 days, the buyer gets the gun. If the buyer doesn’t pass the background check, they can easily get a gun from another source.

With a Congress owned by special interests, no meaningful gun control legislation is going to happen. Voters’ energy will be more productively spent electing politicians for state and federal offices who will support and pass meaningful gun control legislation and a positive background check system that determines eligibility, not ineligibility.

Robert Wilson

Charlottesville