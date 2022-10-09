Opinion/Letter: Riggleman was an extremist in Congress

Turn on cable news these days and there’s a fair chance you’ll see former Congressman Denver Riggleman being interviewed about his work for the January 6th Committee. Riggleman worked as a senior technical advisor to the committee for a period, and regularly criticizes Republicans for their involvement in or defense of the January 6th Insurrection, and has directed his condemnation at former President Trump, his administration’s officials, and sitting members of congress. His efforts seem commendable, until you examine his record prior to being primaried in 2020.

Riggleman, a former Republican from Virginia, served one term in the House before he was ousted by his district’s party after officiating a gay wedding. He has since left the GOP. Prior to losing his primary, Riggleman was a member of the extreme right House Freedom Caucus. He was a regular defender of Trump, voting against impeachment during the first impeachment, and making an appearance at the infamous GOP storming of the SCIF in which Republican House members disrupted a deposition.

Riggleman made a trip to the Mexican border in July of 2019 in support of Trump’s border policies during the height of the immigrant family separation scandal in which children were being detained in terrible conditions away from their parents.

On the white supremacists who attacked Charlottesville (a town in his district) during the Unite The Right Rally in 2017, Riggleman provided his own version of “both sides”, exclaiming that “it takes two to tango.” Many of the individuals present on that day participated in the January 6th Insurrection.

Riggleman now speaks about his former colleagues with the air of a man who’s above it all. But when he was a sitting congressman seeking reelection, when it really mattered, he was just another part of the problem. He’s an opportunist apparently succeeding in rebranding himself. And for anyone who believes he’s sincere, he’d like you to buy his new book.

Ian Dixon

Charlottesville