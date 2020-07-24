As a student at the University of Virginia, I found Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker’s comments unnecessarily pessimistic when she called reopening the university and allowing students on Grounds a “recipe for disaster.”
While the concerns about inviting thousands of students from across the world into the Charlottesville area are certainly valid in the midst of this pandemic, the mayor’s statement that she doesn’t “understand ... why we would take that chance” shows a lack of perspective on the impact of UVa students on the local economy.
At a time when local restaurants, shops, and bars are struggling, the local government should be optimistic that the return of more than 10,000 students to the community will help to bolster businesses on the verge of shutting their doors.
There need to be clear restrictions on student activities when they return to Grounds to protect an outbreak, but the educational, social, and economic benefits of bringing students back certainly outweigh the risk of student-to-student transmission.
Even if the university reverses course, the fact is that the vast majority of students who live off-Grounds are suffering from cabin fever in their hometowns. Whether Mayor Walker wants them to or not, they’ll move into their apartments that they signed leases for last fall, and if bars and restaurants and fraternity houses are open, they’ll go. If Grounds are open, the university can at least exercise some degree of control over student conduct when students are inevitably in Charlottesville. If Grounds aren’t open and students don’t return, the city will find itself trying to control nearly three-fourths of the student body all by itself.
Luke Stone
Juno Beach, Florida
