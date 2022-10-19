Opinion/Letter: Respect all students

Mary Miller, the Greer Elementary student teacher, who was asked not to wear a t-shirt reading "protect trans kids," did us all a service by raising an important issue of freedom, as seen in Alice Berry's Daily Progress story of 15 October. When she was told that her shirt espoused a "non-neutral political viewpoint," she became perhaps the first victim of Governor Youngkin's recent politicization of established school principles and values. On 5 October the School Board strongly objected to Youngkin's proposed policy reducing protections for transgender students. It is the school's duty to protect kids of every category. They must exclude no one. Therefore a "Black Lives Matter" shirt should also be allowed under freedom of speech within the school.