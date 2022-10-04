Opinion/Letter: Resources to help with Parkinson's

I would like to express my thanks to the Daily Progress for its Sept. 26 article on the most common symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease. This is useful information for the public. As the spouse of a person with Parkinson’s, I would like to let the community know that there are many non-medical resources that are available in the Charlottesville area for those with PD and those who care for them. There are support groups both for PWP (People with PD) and their Care Partners (both in person and online), as well as other Parkinson's-focused groups. For more information about these groups and other very useful resources, I highly recommend contacting Susan Dietrich (sjd3c@uvahealth.org) PD Information & Referral, UVa Neurology Department.