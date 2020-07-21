The Trump administration continues to dismantle the nation’s environmental protections, rules designed to minimize our exposure to toxic chemicals and protect clean air and clean water. The Trump administration already has worked to dismantle over 100 such protections, hoping we will not notice.
The latest step is to significantly undermine the National Environmental Policy Act. This is an extreme and alarming change, one that will endanger the health of all citizens.
NEPA, enacted in 1970, requires basic environmental reviews for federal building and construction projects, including oil pipelines, highways and power plants. NEPA was enacted at a time of some major environmental disasters in the U.S., such as oil spills, the burning Cuyahoga River, and concerns about the effects of toxic chemicals on humans and wildlife.
Make no mistake, these reasonable and common-sense environmental rules were enacted to protect you and your family from things such as cancer, asthma, and lead and mercury poisoning.
The rollback of NEPA could be reversed, with protections restored, under a Democratic administration. I urge you to keep this in mind when voting in November.
This action is just the latest in a long list of ways President Trump is actively endangering our health and welfare.
Lillian Mezey
Albemarle County
