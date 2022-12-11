Opinion/Letter: Republicans obstruct gun safety laws

A letter in the Dec. 6 Daily Progress said Republicans did not support gun violence. The writer claimed that “in the two years the Democrats controlled both houses of Congress and held the presidency, no measures to limit assault weapons have been advanced.” That statement is false. The original, Democrat-written draft of H.R. 7910, which passed Congress in June of this year after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, included a clause raising the age to buy an assault weapon from 18 to 21. But Republicans refused to pass the bill until that clause was removed. Moreover, the Democratic house passed H.R. 1808, an outright assault weapons ban, in July. But the Republicans in the Senate used the filibuster rule to block it. I have no doubt that most Republican voters condemn mass shootings. But the Republicans in Congress are financially beholden to the NRA and block almost all common sense gun legislation that Democrats propose. H.R. 7910 was a notable exception, but it is too weak to make much of a difference in the epidemic of gun violence that currently terrorizes our country.