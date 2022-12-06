Opinion/Letter: Republicans don't want gun violence

The political cartoon of Nov. 29, showing Republican elephants grinning at a Christmas tree of automatic weapons with the caption “Merry Mass Shooting,” is disgusting. I know of no Republican who condones such violence. Will you be following with one showing capering Democratic donkeys cheering news of a another mass shooting so they can flog the Republican Party once again? After all, in the two years the Democrats controlled both houses of Congress and held the Presidency, no measures to limit assault weapons have been advanced. And for all President Biden’s talk, it is unlikely that they will in this rump session either.

I am a Republican. Yet, I would gladly support a ban on large magazines (more than 10 rounds) and automatic fire (multiple shots without releasing the trigger). But this killing pandemic is a societal plague that must be addressed in tandem. We have created a society that glorifies gun violence on TV, on the internet, and in the press. Such expression could be restricted. To change behaviors, we must change societal attitudes. We might even consider reviving the death penalty for mass murderers. Clearly any real attempt at a solution must be multi-pronged and bi-partisan.

It saddens me that the Progress, which used to be a proud paper devoted to creating a sense of community among all citizens, has morphed into a divisive organ of political extremists.

John Pfaltz

Charlottesville