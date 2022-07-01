Opinion/Letter: Report plan opposition, not just support

Report plan opposition, not just support

Arguably one of the more important events to happen in Charlottesville this year, the event this past Monday night at Ting Pavilion on the Future Land Use Map of Charlottesville, was not even reported on in The Daily Progress. I subscribe and read the DP to keep me abreast of events in the City and therefore was highly disappointed.

A week previous to this Charlottesville Plans Together get together, a story was run in the DP announcing this was going to happen. I wrote a letter then, expressing my opinion that your representation spoke about all of those in favor, but did not mention anything at all about the robust opposition to the plan in its present format, a letter which was not selected for publishing.

Today I reach out to ask, why was nothing reported this week after this very important event Monday, where citizens were asked to come out and comment? My wife and I were there for over an hour, asked some questions and offered comments to the director of NDS, a City planner, other city employees, and representatives of the consulting group. We certainly hope some our concerns will have been heard.

There were 200 or more people there that evening and most I spoke to were concerned about rampant development without sufficient control in order to reach the worthy goals I think most of us can agree on, making the City a better place and more affordable for all.

If you want community involvement and citizens to subscribe to what you offer, please do not avoid addressing and reporting on these important meetings, fairly and without bias.

Philip Harway

Charlottesville