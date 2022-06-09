 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Remember D-Day

It’s sad that the Progress had space in the newspaper to laud Queen Elizabeth II on the 70th Anniversary of her coronation to the British throne, yet there wasn’t space in the Progress to mention that June 6 was the 78th anniversary of the assault on the beaches at Normandy. Without that incredibly brave action by Americans and others that cost an overwhelming number of lives, Queen Elizabeth would likely not have experienced those marvelous tributes.  In recognizing the long and successful life of one person, we should never forget the thousands of lives lost or broken and families forever shattered.

Mary Dionne Long

Charlottesville

