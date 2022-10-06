 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Reform police rather than defund

The recent editorial that proposed making police and other public officials accountable for malfeasance in office is a halfway measure at best.

Concerning outcries to defund the police, the police do not need to be defunded, they need to be reinvented. Instead of defunding, we would pay more money to develop local police forces that use a more relatable and responsible model somewhat like the FBI organization uses. We would pay higher police salaries to attract an entirely different demographic that would result in fewer cases of abuse, bullying, and other forms of malfeasance.

So rather than defunding police, we would do just the opposite to provide our communities with the kind police oversight and care that are more responsive to today's 21st century social needs.

Steve Applegate

Cleves, Ohio

