Opinion/Letter: Recycle school supplies

Presently there are several groups asking to help provide school items for several schools to “stuff the bus” or fill a back pack with free school supplies.

These school items have increased in price. A recent report in The Daily Progress told how UVa employees cleaning students’ rooms find hundreds if not thousands of dollars worth of school supplies. Why not go get these left overs to fill back packs? Then, all you need are the backpacks. Hundreds of pounds of discarded supplies could be put to use versus being put in a land fill.