In response to the current debate on the reopening of schools: Full, in-person learning comes with concerns about safety, and full virtual learning does not work for all.
Thus, a hybrid plan seems the best way to go: two days in-person, the other days virtual. In this way, not all students will be in the building and on buses at the same time, and it will be somewhat easier to practice social distancing and sanitation measures, as long as school systems plan ahead.
For those families who would need more assistance on the days when their students are not in school buildings, I’d suggest using some of our area’s vacant buildings with volunteers in place.
There are empty buildings at Albemarle Square (the old Fresh Market site), the old Giant building at Seminole Square, the old Kmart building, etc. — all of which are just sitting there. Families could pre-register for time slots, thus ensuring that not too many people would be in a building at one time.
Let’s get some good use out of these buildings for those families that don’t have internet access, and for those who can’t afford to hire tutors to help their kids who are already lagging behind. I’m sure that there are plenty of volunteers and substitute teachers (who have already been screened), like myself, who are willing to assist with students’ learning with proper protocols in place (wearing masks, social distancing, sanitation measures, etc.).
While this obviously wouldn’t solve all issues, it’d be a step in the right direction for those in need, the goal being for all children to learn and thrive during this difficult time.
Susanne Osewalt
Albemarle County
