Opinion/Letter: Racial reconciliation should precede capital projects

It occurs to me that the most recent past iteration of City Council got dealt an impossible hand. Removing the statues was a huge step forward, but Mayor Nikuyah Walker faced the Sisyphean obstacles created by "old boy Virginia Gentleman" leadership's ignoring and devaluing its Black citizenry. For example, that leadership's eminent domain seizure of Black businesses at McKee Row, its members as Klan leaders and their lynching of John Henry James, and those deeds bookended by the shameful redlining and Vinegar Hill theft of Black citizen financial resources. In my humble - and perhaps only partially informed - opinion, this failure by 150 years of white leadership amply provides "an 'after action' report to determine why this [West Main Street] capital project was allowed to drag on for so long." Social communication repair precedes street and climate repair. A several-year meltdown of City Council's taking care of public business became the required hard catch-up price of beginning Charlottesville's long overdue racial reparations.