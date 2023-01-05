Opinion/Letter: Putin needs to suffer

Like so many Americans, I have been outraged by Putin’s cruel, maniacal attack on Ukraine. The history of the world has been dominated by such egomaniacs. In recent weeks, Putin’s assault has been on power sources. People will be in the cold without heat, water and electricity. Imagine.
Early on, I thought of Bruce Coburn’s song, “If I had a rocket launcher,” a therapeutic vengeance against the likes of Putin. Coburn’s final line is “some SOB would pay.”
If only there was a way.
Jim Barns
Charlottesville