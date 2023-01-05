 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Opinion/Letter: Putin needs to suffer

  • 0

Like so many Americans, I have been outraged by Putin’s cruel, maniacal attack on Ukraine. The history of the world has been dominated by such egomaniacs. In recent weeks, Putin’s assault has been on power sources. People will be in the cold without heat, water and electricity. Imagine.

Early on, I thought of Bruce Coburn’s song, “If I had a rocket launcher,” a therapeutic vengeance against the likes of Putin. Coburn’s final line is “some SOB would pay.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

If only there was a way.

Jim Barns

Charlottesville

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert